If you are looking to dramatically increase your sales revenue quickly over the next 90-plus days, you can achieve this with a written and totally focused action plan that you implement as a manager, executive or broker/owner. These three key strategies can help you drive and create listings, sales, revenue and increase your core service partners as well.

Implement these three key strategies immediately for your managers or sales associates to achieve amazing results quickly:

Write a 90-day growth strategy. Write and then execute a 90-day growth strategy plan to increase listings and sales purposefully with weekly goals and results tracking. This short, yet effective action plan will ensure that you are laser focused on keeping your agents and/or managers concentrated on top-line revenue sales activities every day. Get agents in your office(s) committed to the same 90-day growth strategy for their own business. Help your agents with a business plan to increase their listings and sales during the next 90 days and invite them to meet with you. Business planning is not just for annual goal setting. You can dramatically impact your agents with my game-changing lead generation GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy that will create predictable and consistent monthly income for your agents. Download the strategy in the link below and use for immediate results. Track your office goals versus actual results and hold your agents and managers accountable to their goals and actual results weekly as well. You and your team can achieve anything with dedication, focus and a daily commitment to your plan with no distractions. Make it happen!

Write and then execute a 90-day growth strategy plan to increase listings and sales purposefully with weekly goals and results tracking. This short, yet effective action plan will ensure that you are laser focused on keeping your agents and/or managers concentrated on top-line revenue sales activities every day. Get agents in your office(s) committed to the same 90-day growth strategy for their own business. Help your agents with a business plan to increase their listings and sales during the next 90 days and invite them to meet with you. Business planning is not just for annual goal setting. You can dramatically impact your agents with my game-changing lead generation GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy that will create predictable and consistent monthly income for your agents. Download the strategy in the link below and use for immediate results. Track your office goals versus actual results and hold your agents and managers accountable to their goals and actual results weekly as well. You and your team can achieve anything with dedication, focus and a daily commitment to your plan with no distractions. Make it happen! Have a listing and sales contest. Initiate an agent and office monthly listing and sales contest for each month over the next 90 days. Nothing incentivizes real estate agents like a fun, hyper-focused and prize-winning contest. You can motivate and recognize achievements with fun prizes for individual accomplishments as well as prizes or parties for the whole sales team and office. Use the next 30, 60 and 90 days to create success and watch the results you can create. As the sales leader or manager, you set the tone, and all messaging when it comes from you creates the energy and momentum for your managers and agents to get excited and want to follow and be a part of the success.

Initiate an agent and office monthly listing and sales contest for each month over the next 90 days. Nothing incentivizes real estate agents like a fun, hyper-focused and prize-winning contest. You can motivate and recognize achievements with fun prizes for individual accomplishments as well as prizes or parties for the whole sales team and office. Use the next 30, 60 and 90 days to create success and watch the results you can create. As the sales leader or manager, you set the tone, and all messaging when it comes from you creates the energy and momentum for your managers and agents to get excited and want to follow and be a part of the success. Focus weekly, in-person sales meetings and training on generating listings and sales. Rip the bandaid off and start having high-energy, in-person weekly sales meetings and watch the productivity of your team improve. Agents need and want the team environment of meeting weekly and sharing successful strategies that are working to help list, sell, negotiate and navigate the changing market we are in. Every week is an opportunity for you to inspire and help your agents get one more listing appointment or listing. It gives them the consistent reminder that they have income goals they each want to achieve and that you and your valuable company provides the resources and tools to help them achieve their goals. Sharing big wins and best practices from all agents who are achieving success will only bring more success.

In order to increase revenue over the next 90 days, implement in-office training and group coaching sessions focused on: how to get appointments and convert leads into clients; how to effectively conduct and close a listing appointment for the win; how to hold open houses and convert leads; how to generate referrals from your sphere and how to effectively generate leads on social media. These and other impactful coaching and training sessions will help your agents start (or increase) their sales and lead generation efforts to increase the leads on their pipelines, creating more listings, sales and top-line revenue for all.

Remember, you are directly responsible for driving and increasing sales productivity in your region, office or company depending on your specific role. If you are leading sales managers, help them implement this plan immediately for optimum results. If you are leading a sales office full of agents, implement this plan immediately with each of your agents. Invite them all to the challenge and personally work with the 10 – 15 that you can coach into even greater success. You and your agents will love the results. Success is contagious!

Download Johnson’s Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast. Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for Johnson’s Free eBook and the Worksheet. These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce amazing results quickly.

For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, broker, manager and team solutions to dramatically grow your revenue, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one to one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.