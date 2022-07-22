Lamacchia Realty has announced that it has raised $61,647 for Boston Children’s Hospital through its annual participation in its local Corporate Cup community sporting event, and that the company was named the No. 1 fundraising team for the entire program. All of the money raised goes directly to funding enrichment programs for the children and supporting families of patients at Children’s Hospital, while also funding research and facilities to help find cures and better treatments, a release stated.

The company noted that this is the fourth year in a row Lamacchia Realty has participated in the corporate cup, which has become a beloved tradition among the agents and staff alike, they said. After weeks of fundraising, the team of 20 participated in games and sporting events, including the Obstacle Course, Football Toss, Rowing, 50 Yard Relay, Tug of War, Soccer Kicks, Pick A Puck and the Bike Challenge. Each athletic event, along with the awards ceremony, was located throughout the Harvard University Athletic Complex.

“We are continuously reminded how lucky we are to have the number one children’s hospital in our local area,” the release stated. “Thank you to everyone who participated, donated and cheered us on!”

Lamacchia Realty’s charitable giving initiative, Lamacchia Cares, has supported the Boston Children’s Hospital through its annual toy drives and participation in their Corporate Cup events and NStar Walk. Over the years, the company has raised over $225,000 for the hospital, they said.

To learn more, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/2022-bch-corporate-cup-recap/.