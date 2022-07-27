NAR PULSE—Advance your career with an MBA in Real Estate Management or Certificate in Real Estate Leadership. At NAR Academy, NAR Members receive a 50% off tuition rate for each eligible course taken during the Fall 2022 semester. Learn more and share with your agents!

REALTORS® Relief Foundation provides over $4.5M in aid

Many areas have faced devastation from disasters in the first half of 2022. RRF has partnered with 11 REALTOR® Associations to help the public with financial housing assistance as they recuperate from disasters. Thank you to those on the ground working to rebuild and recover.

Do your agents need a space for more honest exchanges?

Your agents can recharge their batteries and get a fresh take on the tools they need to spark more business with the Drive With NAR podcast. They’ll hear what works and what doesn’t, including takeaways they can trust. Encourage your agents to tune in today at magazine.realtor/drive or subscribe wherever they get their podcasts!