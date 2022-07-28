As a manager, regional or broker, increasing production and top-line revenue through recruiting new and experienced agents to your sales team is always a priority but often doesn’t get the hyper-focus attention it should which results in lack-luster recruiting results.

Closing the gap to achieve desired outcomes requires focus, commitment and making recruiting a priority every day. It is easy to set the goals and then ‘hope’ that the goals are achieved but it is more effective to map out the action items that are necessary that will help you get more appointments and ultimately attract and recruit more exceptional agents to your office or brokerage. We all have good intentions but often the crisis of the day interrupts your high priority items. Having a firm resolution to achieve your recruiting goals and sticking to that commitment will ensure you are keeping recruiting a goal and will not allow for distractions to interfere with your plan.

Here are some proven strategies that you can implement today that will dramatically increase your ability to close the gap of making goals and achieving the results and outcomes you want for recruiting new and experienced agents to your successful team:

Write down your recruiting goals for new and experienced agents and include the revenue their production would bring to your top line sales. Writing down your goals and including the total revenue from their contribution of sales and listing production to your top line revenue will help you get wildly excited about adding them to your team. You will see the potential total revenue that they will be adding to your operation. Write these numbers down: How many new and how many experienced or top agents or teams are you going to intentionally recruit to your office and their total proposed production sales volume and the company revenue that will increase your growth. Keep the goal sheet and potential new revenue in front of you every day.

Schedule recruiting activities and action Items you must perform to achieve the desired goal. The difference between setting goals and achieving them is in direct correlation to the daily action items you are doing toward attaining those stated goals. These actions will make it possible for you to achieve the goals each day and week. Scheduling your action items into your day will get you one step closer to making sure it happens. What you say yes to (crisis of the day, the “gotta minutes,” and admin) are by default having you say no to the other priority items that you really need and or want to accomplish (recruiting new and experienced agents into your company for growth). Map your week and determine when and where you are going to make your calls.

Know your value proposition and communicate it effectively. Write down your value proposition and how you can impact their business, increase their listings and sales, lower their expenses and give them the work/life balance they want and deserve. Know the value of our company marketing, coaching and technology tools that will help them grow and scale their business and know exactly what value you personally bring to them.

Focus on achieving appointments with every candidate. The goal is to secure an appointment with your candidate, so they consider your firm. Have a strategy that brings value to the candidate and show them that a 20-30 minute meeting with you will drastically change their life. Ask them for two options to meet with you and tell them that you have an exclusive business plan that can and will take their business to the next level. Explain how your company and your personal coaching will increase their business 10-12 units and share with them how much new income that creates for them personally, whether it’s $65,000 to $140,000 they will be interested in meeting with you and hearing your presentation and proposal.

Track the outcomes and improve weekly. Have a system of accountability with someone in your organization or with your personal management and business coach that you track your activities and results every week. Discuss challenges and wins and ways to improve what you are doing. Tracking and measuring will bring improvement and it also builds momentum and results.

The activities and plan that you develop now will result in on purpose growth over the next 20, 60 and 120 days. You will have a pipeline of new and experienced sales agents joining you in the coming months and you will be adding new listings, sales, and revenue to your top line for strategic, on purpose growth. It is easier to retain agents that you are growing, and it is easier to attract new and experienced agents when you have a thriving culture of successful agents on your team. Let’s do this and let’s start your office growth today!

Download Johnson’s Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast. Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for Johnson’s Free eBook and the Worksheet. These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce amazing results quickly.

For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, broker, manager, and team solutions to dramatically grow your revenue, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one to one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.