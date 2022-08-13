WHAT: In today’s real estate landscape, technology is a necessity. From sourcing leads to digital marketing, finding a tech solution that works for your agents—especially the right tech solution—can be an overwhelming task.

In this Broker Series webinar, panelists will discuss strategies and tips for brokers to determine the best technology tools and resources for their agents, and ultimately their business, in a world of endless real estate technology options.

WHEN: Wed., Aug 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Moderator: Joe Rand is the chief creative officer for Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, one of the largest companies in the New York tri-state region with almost 30 offices, 1,200 agents, and closing over $2.5 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. He is also the executive director of the BPP, an industry consortium dedicated to building an advertising-free home search experience with Homesnap. He is the author of two books on the real estate industry: “Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters” (2018) and “How to Be a Great Real Estate Agent” (2019).

Gretchen Pearson, president and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, strives to align with the best people in the industry, envelop them in support, and let them soar. With a passion for real estate, a brilliant mind, and a belief in the American Dream, Pearson founded her brokerage. Her visionary accomplishments in real estate speak to her renowned reputation as a bold and matchless industry leader.

Tiffany Curry, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS® in Houston, Texas, ranks in the top 1%. A trailblazer, she is the first solely owned African American owner of a BHHS franchise in the world. Her firm is also the first woman-owned BHHS in Houston. Her business acumen embraces a collaborative, innovative approach geared toward the future of real estate. Curry has received many top honors in the industry, and she is the founder of #FURever MyHome.

Brad Nix is the COO and co-owner of Path & Post Real Estate based out of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Since co-founding Path & Post in 2013, Nix oversees the operations of the team. Under his leadership, Path & Post has received over 1,000 five-star reviews from satisfied clients, and have sold over 3,000 homes. Nix thrives on flexibility and feedback. He strives to improve the lives of others, and has a special ability to communicate, improve processes and win difficult situations with sharp problem-solving skills.

Bridget Bauer is the virtual events manager on the marketing team at BoomTown. She brings over eight years of experience in the real estate industry. Bauer began her career launching some of BoomTown’s first clients across the U.S. and Canada, and has since moved to the events team. Outside of work, Bauer enjoys camping, hiking and going to the beach with her dogs in Charleston, South Carolina.

