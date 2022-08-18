Fathom Holdings Inc., has announced the appointment of Scott Flanders to its board of directors. He will also serve as chair of Fathom’s Compensation Committee. Flanders succeeds Jeffrey Coats, who left the board to pursue other business interests, the company stated.

Flanders has served in executive management positions of several high-profile public companies and is a current Fathom Holdings investor. Most recently, Flanders was chief executive officer and a board member at eHealth, Inc., an online marketplace for health insurance.

Flanders is a certified public accountant who began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a tax and business consultant. He currently serves on several company boards. Flanders earned a B.A. degree in economics from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from Indiana University, a release noted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our board. His background is impeccable, and his significant business expertise and acumen will serve us well as we continue to redefine and disrupt the residential real estate market,” said Fathom chairman and CEO Joshua Harley. “We thank Jeff for his contributions to our Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“As a Fathom shareholder, I am honored and enthusiastic about serving the company as a board member,” said Flanders. “I believe that Fathom is transforming the residential brokerage sector, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth.”

For more information, visit https://fathominc.com/.