“I hate making cold calls!” As a master coach, clients constantly tell me they’re not comfortable with phone prospecting. Yet, prospecting is the key to profit in real estate. Why the pushback?

Excuses range from, “I don’t want to sound salesy” to “Scripts don’t sound like me,” but the real reason is that most agents aren’t clear on the why behind the call. They think there needs to be an “ask” that opens the door to possible rejection. Even though most agents have at least 50 people who like and trust them, and who would be happy to refer them, agents still don’t want to ask their friends, family and past clients for business.

A different approach is needed, one that will transform a call from solicitation to support and service. Would you rather call offering to support a prospect versus begging for business?

If you said “yes,” the next question is, “How do I do that?”

Here are three tips to make the shift from a sales call to a support offering:

Call your SOI/MVPs to update your database records. With phone numbers and email addresses changing over time, this is a great way to reach out and get updates on your clients and their families, and an excellent time to secure birthdates. If you send a client a birthday card, they won’t forget it. Be sure to remember the kids, too. Sending a card with a gift certificate to the local ice cream shop will be a big hit. Poll your inner circle for their highest-rated home service providers. Finding reliable service providers is always a challenge, especially with the recent pandemic. Contact your MVPs to ask if they’ve had a great experience with a service provider, then compile your own “Annual Homeowners Resource Guide.” In the introduction, explain how you polled 100-plus homeowners to create the guide. Reach out to your SOI and clients, past and present, to offer a digital or printed copy. Ask the service providers included to pay a small fee for production and distribution costs, and have them include a QR code, discount coupon or ad in the guide. Everyone loves to be included. This is a great time to use a “Save-a-Date” script, which can be as simple as:

“Hi! I’m agent X, and we are updating our guest list for some upcoming community events that we are sponsoring as well as our annual client appreciation event. I wanted to give you the dates and times so you can put these events on your calendar.”

Even if they aren’t interested in attending, you’ve still made a positive connection because being included makes people feel good.

If you look for additional ways to connect or offer support, then soon you’ll never have to make a cold call again.