Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced that their company was named one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work on the First Coast.”

The ‘Best Places to Work on the First Coast’ list is calculated from employee responses to Quantum Workplace’s anonymous employee survey. The survey gathers information on company leadership, culture, employee perks, office space, and more, a release stated.

“Our company is known for its integrity, reputation and success, but also for creating a welcoming and diverse work environment where everyone is treated with respect,” said Kevin Waugaman, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “Our team of professionals earned this ‘Best Places to Work’ distinction by providing an industry-leading culture where people truly care for one another and are supportive of each other’s growth and development.”

For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.