RE/MAX has announced over 180 new franchise agreements and over 215 renewals were signed worldwide between April and June 2022. This news comes on the heels of recently announced strategic growth initiatives at both RE/MAX, LLC and RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

One of those initiatives—a renewed focus on conversions, mergers and acquisitions—is designed to help interested brokerages convert to the RE/MAX network or combine with an existing RE/MAX franchise. Sal Montoya, broker/owner of RE/MAX Anela Realty in Tustin, California took this path when he aligned his brokerage with RE/MAX in June. Having once been an agent with RE/MAX, Montoya says he always wanted to return to the brand as a broker/owner.

“My agents are happy to transition to RE/MAX because they know it means more opportunities to and grow,” Montoya said. “And for our clients, it means more resources for us to provide to them.”

Peter Luft, RE/MAX vice president of franchise sales, is excited about the new brokerages that have recently joined the RE/MAX network. He is looking forward to meeting other entrepreneurs who are drawn to the balloon as new state-of-the-art technology and resources roll out.

“RE/MAX has a long-established reputation for delivering results, and our most recent announcements are proof points that this legacy is alive and well. The newest offering of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE consists of incredible technology that will help affiliates market themselves, generate leads, and automate many aspects of their business. We pride ourselves in helping entrepreneurs be extraordinary at what they do.

