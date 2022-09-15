It’s no secret that we’re all going through challenging times in the marketplace. After 18 months of riding high, the industry has finally started to cool. While the knee-jerk reaction to things is to panic and look for the exits, it’s important to take a beat and look for a different approach.

We’ve all been through this before, so we know how to get through it. While these somewhat uncertain times do present plenty of challenges, they do also present plenty of opportunity—opportunity to take stock of your brokerage and prepare for the inevitable upswing in business that’s coming. An important part of this is by looking at your business’s purpose and seeing what you can change or capitalize on.

Having a clear vision can provide your clients with clarity on their end, killing the stress and confusion that comes with buying or selling a home, and helping not only your bottom line with a sale but ongoing work with referral clients.

Here’s how you can establish or reestablish a purpose for your brokerage.

Communicate your purpose and mission

An important part of articulating your brokerage’s mission is to help your agents see the connection between their day-to-day work and the broader sense of purpose behind what they do. Start by examining your own business beliefs and ask questions like:

What value does your company bring to the industry or the region?

Why did you start your brokerage?

What can you offer agents compared to your competitors?

From here, you can convey your goals to your agents and even ask for insight from their perspective on what they’d like to achieve as individual professionals and as teammates in your brokerage.

Identify team contribution

Building a brokerage is also about creating a true team environment. Once your brokerage’s broader purpose is established, your agents should know how to reflect on how their work helps to achieve these goals and expectations. It’s important to understand what impact each team member has on the overall purpose of the brokerage and how they contribute to everyone’s success. You can clearly define each agent’s contribution and purpose in your brokerage while also illustrating how each individual’s work impacts everyone else.

Connect with individual agents

In the end, the power of your brokerage’s purpose comes into view when each individual agent understands how their efforts align with it. It’s crucial for leaders like you to keep your brokerage’s purpose in front of employees and accessible to them through regular check-ins to see how their individual efforts are important to achieving the brokerage’s goals.

Whether it’s a motto, a daily reminder or a list of expectations and goals you set for yourself and your agents, having a more defined purpose can translate into more energy in your office, which in turn benefits your buyers and sellers.

By shaping and communicating your purpose and goals, you’ll help your agents visualize their successes and meet their challenges head-on. With a purpose, you’ll prepare your business for the next upswing in the marketplace, positioning your brokerage for better success down the road.

