When it came to developing what can best be described as a co-branding opportunity at first sight, Trent Corbin, president and CEO of The Redbud Group at Keller Williams South Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, liked everything about what Curbio could do for his team and their clients.

“They had a good idea about the kind of volume and business we do, so when we were ready to launch in the Charlotte market, they wanted to make sure we could do something together,” says Corbin.

In the short time since the partnership launched, Corbin notes that work has begun on several projects involving cosmetic upgrades and renovations. These projects have the potential to add significant value while boosting the selling price of several homes that are currently under contract.

Providing “fix now, pay when you sell” upgrades of all sizes in the Charlotte market, the brand-building Fix & List Program from Curbio has come none too soon for Corbin, who is witnessing the changing landscape of his local market area.

“New listings are still being absorbed as quickly as they’re being listed, but that being said, not all listings are created equal,” explains Corbin. “The homes selling fastest and getting the strongest values are the ones properly updated and staged…or the homes that don’t look like they need a lot of work.”

At the same time, according to Corbin, even if clients are sitting on a ton of equity, it may be hard to extract that money before a sale to complete renovations.

“Not everyone has the cash on hand to finish the renovations we recommend as necessary to extract maximum value,” says Corbin. “And what’s really great about Curbio is that we’ve created a one-stop hub for the seller—a single source provider.”

Gone are the days when real estate professionals managed carpenters, painters and myriad other contractors, while simultaneously handling other pressing priorities on a day-to-day basis.

“From a financial and logistical perspective, that kind of involvement can be overwhelming,” notes Corbin. “And the seller is already saddled with the anxiety of moving.”

To streamline the process, every home The Redbud Group lists that could benefit from Curbio’s extensive array of professional contractors is introduced to the opportunity during the early stages of contracting the property.

“Most sellers need at least some cosmetic work to extract maximum value, so working with Curbio is a great advantage for them, especially in today’s market,” says Corbin. “And Curbio seems to have a knack for sourcing and stockpiling all the right materials, so there’s typically little or no supply chain delays in getting work done.”

Corbin also likes that Curbio representatives are not only knowledgeable about the market areas the firm serves, but they also provide continuing education to each and every agent at The Redbud Group.

Better yet, every qualified seller is offered a free estimate from Curbio, which is why agents always suggest having Curbio come out and take a look at the things they think are most impactful. “When that happens, we are always right there standing beside that Curbio representative,” adds Corbin, who goes on to explain that the co-branding relationship has barely scratched the surface as far as the client resources he believes are possible.

“Curbio has been a great partner,” concludes Corbin. “They’ve been very transparent, and from the standpoint of someone with a large team always looking for more properties to list, this partnership differentiates us the minute we walk through the door.”

For more information, visit https://hubs.la/Q01jstYB0/.