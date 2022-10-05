WHAT: Together with RISMedia, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, will unpack the lessons that have guided Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

This webinar broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern.

Speakers

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 42nd year. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals with news, trends and business development strategies.

Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

Helen Hanna Casey, along with her sister Annie and brother Hoddy, lead the fourth-largest real estate company in the United States, overseeing 205-plus offices and 7,300 sales associates and employees in eight states. She is an industry leader, becoming the first woman to be elected to and serve as president of West Penn Multi-List, and was also the first woman to serve as chair of the NAR Real Estate Services Advisory Group. She has chaired other national groups such as The Realty Alliance, the NAR Large Firm Broker Involvement Board, the NAR Corporate Investors Council, and served on the Executive Committee of NAR.