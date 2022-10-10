The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) understands that you and your agents need every possible competitive advantage to stand out in a crowded real estate market. That’s why we provide RPR®, or Realtors Property Resource®—the nation’s largest property database—as an exclusive, invaluable member benefit designed solely to help both residential and commercial REALTORS® succeed.

Simple, specific, strategic

RPR®’s robust, user-friendly real estate data platform allows you to keep tabs on your market areas, conduct powerful intuitive map searches, farm for prospects and create professional looking reports that you can send to your clients in an instant. And now, new charts and graphs offer members an even more intuitive and productive user experience.

According to Reggie Nicolay, RPR®’s vice president of marketing, “RPR®’s new Market Trends and Housing Charts provide REALTORS® with timely insights for any area on key metrics, like months of inventory, list-to-sold price percentage, median days on the market and median sold price. The precision and clarity of the data helps REALTORS® showcase their expertise and builds the confidence of buyers and sellers.

“We’ve found that agents who discover the power of RPR® never look back,” adds Nicolay. “RPR®’s unprecedented volume of dynamic data and comprehensive analytics accessible in one place, along with the simplicity of the platform and the advantage of instant, impressive reports, make it an indispensable business tool. And because there’s no cost for members, there’s no risk. In short, there is no reason not to take advantage of RPR® to help increase business. Without it, you could be leaving money on the table.”

What brokers are saying about RPR®

RPR® is receiving rave reviews from brokers across the country. According to Randy Vanderpool, a supervising broker for Keller Williams Realty Partners in Overland Park, Kansas, “We push and promote RPR® to all of our agents because it’s such a powerful resource. I firmly believe that RPR® is the best tool that NAR has ever given us!”

Neal Oates, Jr., broker/owner of World Renowned Real Estate in Hollywood, Florida, says that “RPR® puts us heads and tails above the competition. When I can back up any valuation with actual numbers and show clients how we refine the values, I have a tool that impacts people’s buying or selling decisions, impacts my agents’ income and how much they are able to provide for their families, and impacts my affiliates and how much business they do. I believe RPR® is one of the most cost-efficient and time-effective products I’ve ever used that directly impacts my bottom line.”

Set yourself up as the local expert

With rising interest rates and other factors causing shifts in the market, there is a tendency for buyers and sellers to be reactive to the news of the day rather than focusing on the aggregate picture over time. With RPR®, you, not the media, drive the narrative with the full-scale, in-depth, accurate numbers that show what’s really happening in your area. RPR® provides you and your team access to the data, tools and reporting that lets you keep a constant tab on the nuances of the market and positions you as the go-to trusted local expert.

Visualize more data, see more sales

Log on to RPR® at https://rpr.me/market-trends to start benefiting your business today. Or, visit https://blog.narrpr.com/learning to find webinars, tutorials, printable guides, articles and more.