It’s true that the market is changing and many have taken their foot off the gas from a sales perspective. More often than not, agents use what’s going on in the media as an excuse for decreased sales and underperformance.

As the fourth quarter gets underway, it’s time to start thinking about how our year is going to end and what we want to accomplish in 2023. There is an incredible opportunity to gain marketshare and grow both personally and professionally. I have a clear recollection, years ago, as the market started to turn, of two agents in the same market who were being coached by Workman. The first agent decided to adjust their business and learn how to be an expert in short sales and REO properties. They grew to the point of selling over 600 homes per year.

The other agent pulled back all of their marketing and direct mail, canceled their coaching and tightened their belt so they could survive the changing market. This agent quietly went away, never to be heard from again.

The difference wasn’t the market, and it wasn’t the coach. The difference was simply the attitude and belief that there is real opportunity in any market.

Workman Success recently launched a team study titled, “The Unexpected Impact of Teams in Real Estate,” sponsored by Sisu. Among many other discoveries, we found that team members want confidence and clarity with a clear vision of where the team is going and how they are prepared to lead the team members in any market.

Lack of clear communication of this vision or strategic plan was one of the key factors in members leaving teams. A well-laid-out strategic plan follows a simple formula. First, design what you want your life to look like five years from now, then ask your team members and agents to do the same thing. Notice I said life, not business. I believe our lives are either intentionally designed or accidentally designed, and we have a choice.

When you design your lifestyle, and are clear about what you want it to look like, you then design your business plan to create a business that provides the lifestyle you have designed. Once you are clear on your five-year design, break down what your business needs to be doing both six months and 12 months from now in order to be on track to hit your five-year strategic business and life goals.

If you are a team leader, review each strategic plan of those you lead and know that it is your stewardship and responsibility to help each of them achieve their goals. As you do this, you’ll find that your goals and life plan take care of themselves. When those you lead know that your mission is to help them achieve their goals, they respond with action and productivity. Now is the time to complete your 2023 strategic plan followed by a detailed business plan for success. What you do today will allow you to hit the ground running in January.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems.