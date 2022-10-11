The market is changing all around us, and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of the same things I have: rates are high, buyers are scared and the market is slowing down. Everyone seems aware of these issues—and most seem content to complain about them or use them as an excuse for low business performance.

The only constant in the market is change. We’ve seen wildly favorable market conditions for agents over the past decade. In fact, I’d say most agents who haven’t been in the game for 15 years or more haven’t yet seen the sorts of things that are coming. That the market is shifting is simply a fact.

I don’t say this to ruin your day or discourage you. Right now is a brilliant time to be an agent, grow in real estate and learn skills that will serve you for the rest of your real estate career. However, none of that can happen if you’re buying into the fear of the day, blaming your lack of success on outside forces, and not taking accountability for your actions and business.

Don’t play the victim: accountability empowers agents

There are agents having success in today’s market. Despite the obstacles and challenges, people need to move, need to buy and need to sell. This shift is giving you an opportunity to increase your skills and rise above your competition. You can only do this from a place of accountability.

Accountability gives you options. If you are merely a victim of the shifting market, you have no hope to change your business or increase your success. If the shifting market is just an obstacle to get around—or even leverage, when you create the right solutions—then you have possibilities. You can change your response, your activities, your daily habits—anything you need to—and overcome the shifting market.

Teams help increase personal accountability

Keep yourself personally responsible for your business. If you aren’t meeting your metrics or goals, examine your daily activities and adjust them accordingly. If you find going it alone isn’t working for you, it might be the perfect time to join a team. In a recent national study commissioned by Workman Success Systems, 85% of real estate professionals stated that being on a team motivated them to achieve better results and higher numbers.

Time and again, I’ve seen agents join effective teams and become greater because of it. The team model increases personal accountability and helps you turn off the naysaying voices that tell you success isn’t possible in this market. Band together with the right people and you’ll overcome that victim mindset so you can focus on building the skills you need to succeed in any market.

Workman Success Systems’ national study reveals a lot of fascinating statistics regarding teams in modern markets. I want to share it with you because it confirms so much of what I’ve been teaching for years: teams are the future of real estate. Download your free copy here.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems.