I will get right to it–you need more business in the next 30, 60, 90 days and into next year and the first quarter and you need to have your agents making that happen right now for themselves and for your overall production. When your team has an increasing backlog inventory of buyer and listing leads in their pipelines this will lead to their future success. But do each of your team members have enough future buyer and listing leads on their individual pipelines? You have an amazing team of agents that should be bringing in a certain level of business on their own through their referrals, client database lists and being out in the market doing open houses and working every lead.

Here are some proven strategies that will help them even more to increase their listings, sales, income and ultimately increased market share and revenue. These methods will help leverage the combined ‘we’ of your team and inspire all your agents to go full tilt to increasing their opportunities for success:

Leverage client database lists. Your agent’s client database lists are the best networking resource they possess. Getting them to realize how to connect with their clients continuously and event 2-4 times per month. Even evaluate their lists and have them transfer names from their past client database (still your clients) to their Gold Mine Pipeline™ as to who may be thinking about moving and see this turn into many potential leads. These clients end up becoming buyer and sellers down the road and your agents need future business.

Leverage sphere of influence and key referrals. Getting your team to engage and be in front of their key relationships multiple times a month if not a week is the difference maker for agents who generate 95% referrals for their business of $10 million plus. Teach and coach your agents how to connect and engage with their sphere and referrals in a way that provides educational value to these people and keeps your agent top of mind always.

Leverage social media and digital marketing. Help your team develop better ways to engage with their sphere and client base on social media and through digital marketing. Offer workshops on how to help them learn to record video and what content to record and provide, set up a Facebook private group, create an email campaign with the same

Leverage vendors, professional service partners. Each of your sales associates knows a lot of vendors, contractors, professional service providers in title, mortgage, insurance, attorneys, appraisers and more. Have them add these contacts to a special list of ‘referral sources’ and leverage these relationships. Your agents are referral sources to these people, and it would be only natural to ask them for referrals as well. It is a great source of revenue that most agents don’t maximize, and they miss the opportunities that exist with this targeted group of people they know and are already doing business with. Leverage the business from this group of business and create more sales for your team. You can even coach the entire team on how to do this and help them put it into action.

Leverage agent referrals nationally. Many of your agents know other agents around the country however are they leveraging these relationships for relocation referrals? How can you help your agents increase their engagement with these national relationships through social media, email or postcard campaigns and a plan to stay in front of and ask for referrals to your city. This strategy works and will help your agents generate referrals and leverage these relationships into sales and income. Have a session on how to engage with your national referrals or how to start a national referral network. You and your agents will be happy for months and years to come.

