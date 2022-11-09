Florida REALTOR® finds success with Elevate, Elm Street Technology’s social media marketing CRM

After 31 years working in corporate America, handling educational sales, hiring and training admissions reps for college platforms, Betina Yurkus was looking for a change. “I was burnt out,” says Yurkus, who moved into real estate in September 2021.

Today, working as a REALTOR® with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyles Realty in Jacksonville, Florida, Yurkus believes that leveraging Elevate, an Elm Street solution, will help her double the $3.7 million in volume she did in her first year with her previous brokerage.

“Things were beginning to slow down at my previous brokerage, and while they were providing some lead flow, things started changing—including the culture and percentages—and I knew I needed some additional support to continue to build my business if I wanted to continue along my pathway,” says Yurkus.

Intrigued by a Facebook ad, Yurkus set up an interview and demonstration, and immediately saw the value as far as what Elevate could provide.

“I like the stacking effect of being able to take my leads not only from phone calls, but also text messages and emails,” says Yurkus. “And the concierge factor was the icing on the cake, as they are getting immediate reach out whether I’m available or not.”

Since connecting with Elm Street and utilizing Elevate’s DMS Plus offering, Yurkus has been a champion of the solution. In fact, she utilizes Elevate as her marketing partner to drive business growth while improving and managing her marketing strategies.

“I started touting it to others and became an advocate for Elevate,” says Yurkus, who currently has four referrals in the mix.

With a full CRM at her first brokerage, Yurkus was able to take the leads she was getting from Elevate’s DMS Plus package, add those into the system, and utilize the firm’s structure under that umbrella.

“I love that I’m able to manipulate the website itself to meet my needs in terms of taste and how I market to my customers,” says Yurkus. “Plus, it’s easy to talk to my customers when they’re in front of their computers and on the Elevate platform and my website.” Drilling down further, Yurkus is also impressed with Elevate’s email marketing features. In addition to establishing scheduled blasts, the program allows her to send out blasts whenever it’s convenient for her.

“Elevate allows me more than one way to reach out to people,” says Yurkus. “They’re getting more than one email blast a week from me because I’m doing it from two different venues—my personal website with Elevate and my CRM with Better Homes and Gardens—so it’s a double win for me.”

The simplicity of Elevate is another great selling point for Yurkus, who enjoys playing around with new tools to figure them out, knowing that she can reach out to a customer rep who will guide her through any challenges she comes across.

Yurkus encourages other real estate professionals who are looking for help with their marketing, websites, customer relationship management and lead generation to explore Elevate and find the same level of success she has been afforded.

“You need to constantly be building your database,” says Yurkus. “While I do great on my own in terms of referrals from customers and clients, there’s still a lot more market out there, and now that I’ve integrated myself with Elevate, I’m getting a bigger share of that local market. The system speaks volumes when you show someone what it is and what it’s capable of.”

