As the sales manager, your number-one focus is to grow sales and top-line revenue for your office, region, company. Your agents need and want direction and guidance and you are the perfect person to provide this value-added benefit to help them increase listings, sales, income and in the process build loyalty to you and your company.

Coaching your agents with a successful business plan will be the greatest impact you can have to assist them in reaching their personal financial and sales goal. However, this partnership you create is a relationship that is not available anywhere else. Here are the four action items you can do with individually with your agents to set them up for immediate success starting in January 2023:

Choose agents that you know want to grow their business. Look at your roster of agents and determine based on your conversations with them who is trending up and would welcome and want personal coaching. Choose at least 15 agents that you can put on a plan and hold them accountable to that would benefit from coaching from you. What does the income from another 6-12 more sales do to this agent’s life? It could be another $50,000 to $150,000 more income, that’s a game-changer for them. You can inspire them! Additionally, you can have this conversation with agents that you’re not sure want to grow and determine if they are a good candidate for your coaching. Review their last 3 years production and income numbers and ROI. Reviewing the past performance and then determining new goals for next year is a great way to add value to your agents individually. Reviewing their numbers will help them see the ROI of their time and expenses. And you will be helping them determine where they spent their time and money and did it pay off or not. This is extremely helpful to do with your agents. They will be so happy. I have personally saved agents 30-50% of their spending in a 20-minute conversation. You may not realize, and they may not even realize how much they are spending. This is invaluable and will strengthen your partnership value that you bring to each of your agents. Institute an action plan for them to generate leads. Help them determine the 3-4 action items and lead sources they are going to focus 100 percent on and exactly what the plan of action is for each day and week. This will literally get them laser focused on which lead generation sources they are focusing on and what action needs to be taken on their part. Help them with how to generate leads from people they know, sphere, client database, referral sources, their top 50-100 fans, expireds, farming, social media, open houses, for sale by owners and online lead sources. They need to narrow the list down to a manageable amount of lead sources and then consistently work this plan daily and weekly for results. Hold the agent accountable to their plan they set with you. Ask them how many listing appointments they have scheduled for the week and what their weekly goal for appointments is. This is as easy as just checking in with them. Make a copy of their commitments and action items and then check in. “Hey, Jill, did you do the thing you said you were going to do by tomorrow.” This is holding agents accountable. Asking them “how the college fund is coming” is another way. Tying their goals to their weekly activities will be a fantastic reconnection to their why and should remind them why they set these goals in the first place and keep them motivated weekly and monthly.

Your involvement in setting your real estate agents up for success is not only critical, but also the very best value you can give them. They will do the work and reap the success of your coaching. You will increase your value as their business partner. The person who helped them reach their full potential. Remember, they cannot get this same value-added service from your competitors. You are a huge part of their success. Make sure you take the time and effort to create these relationships where you can coach agents to help them hit their goals. You and they will love the results. You can use your exclusive, value-added benefit in recruiting agents to join your team. Each of your coaching success stories not only grows your office’s top line revenue, it’s also a testimony to your great leadership and investment in your agent’s success.

