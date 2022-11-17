CENTURY 21 Affiliated has announced that CENTURY 21 Preferred, located in Temecula, California, will be joining the “Affiliated Family.” This partnership follows less than six months after CENTURY 21 Affiliated’s partnership with CENTURY 21 Award.

“We are thrilled to continue growing in southern California with a well-respected brokerage like CENTURY 21 Preferred,” said Dan Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated’s CEO. “Felipe and his team have created a culture where agents not only succeed, but thrive, and we can’t wait to support them going forward.”

The company shared that CENTURY 21 Preferred’s Temecula Valley office is home to 130 agents led by Felipe Berni, who joined the firm in 2015.

“We are excited to join forces with Felipe and his team to continue to grow our presence in Riverside County,” said David Romero, president of CENTURY 21 Award + Affiliated of Southern California.

CENTURY 21 Affiliated currently has offices in three time zones (Pacific, Central, and Eastern), with 860+ agents and 16 locations in Southern California, according to a release. This is in addition to its current 995 agents and more than 60 offices across Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

CENTURY 21 Affiliated stated that it will work through operational logistics, focusing on creating additional resources for its agents and clients.

“As our competitors are taking steps back, or even baby steps forward, we are leaping into growth with CENTURY 21 Affiliated,” said Berni. “The most important aspect is that our agents have opportunities to grow their business in a slowing market, and the support from CENTURY 21 Affiliated will provide just that.”

For more information, www.century21.com.