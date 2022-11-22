Leading your team requires implementing the new technology, marketing and sales skills to help them compete at a higher level and win. It means staying ahead of the competition and providing your team with the knowledge, resources, tools to keep them out in front with better innovation and added value to offer the consumer. Creating a successful sales team takes leadership and a great way to bring your team together as a team that will not only create great culture and comradery but will also jump start everyone’s sales success for the next 90 days is to plan a Team Business Planning Day in the next couple of weeks before mid-December. This event will get everyone set up for success with a business plan, setting goals and even more importantly a plan of action that will help close the gap of setting goals and achieving them.

While coaching our small, mid-sized and mega teams and even brokerages, we help team leaders and brokers plan an annual Team Business Planning event that will bring a reminder of expectations of being on the team as well as truly create success with each team member. Here are some tips on how to facilitate an awesome Team Business Planning event for your team:

Pick an off-site location and set it for at least 4 hours. Get your agents out of the office environment so they can focus. Try to ask all participants to not take calls and not be conducting business unless necessary. This will carve out the time they need to focus and be present for all of your great best practices and for them to take advantage of the planning and goal setting and training and coaching.

Get your agents out of the office environment so they can focus. Try to ask all participants to not take calls and not be conducting business unless necessary. This will carve out the time they need to focus and be present for all of your great best practices and for them to take advantage of the planning and goal setting and training and coaching. Provide last year’s numbers and individual stats for each agent. Encourage your team to review where their business came from. What were the key sources of lead generation that produced the most listings and sales and review their ROI on both their financial expenses as well as the return on investment of their time. You can include numbers from 2018 and 2019 if that helps to recalibrate their expectations given the change in the market.

Encourage your team to review where their business came from. What were the key sources of lead generation that produced the most listings and sales and review their ROI on both their financial expenses as well as the return on investment of their time. You can include numbers from 2018 and 2019 if that helps to recalibrate their expectations given the change in the market. Have your lenders, title and insurance partners sponsor the event and attend. Providing education and presentations from your lender, title and insurance partners will help them gain perspective on what is going on right now in the market and provide your team with the information they need to speak about these topics with their clients and how to maximize loan products and other services they provide.

Provide a business plan and help them set goals for 2023. Provide them with a template business plan and goal setting documents that focuses on action items that they will commit to that will help them achieve their income goals. Help them determine the work/life balance they want and deserve but also help them determine what activities they are relentlessly focused on that will produce 10X results. Where can they increase their lead generation from their sphere? Help them set higher goals and how to think bigger.

Provide them with a template business plan and goal setting documents that focuses on action items that they will commit to that will help them achieve their income goals. Help them determine the work/life balance they want and deserve but also help them determine what activities they are relentlessly focused on that will produce 10X results. Where can they increase their lead generation from their sphere? Help them set higher goals and how to think bigger. Ask for their business and action plans. Have each agent turn in their business plans to you and let them know how you plan to hold them accountable to their plans. You can be the most valuable person to just hold them to their goals by asking them every week for a report on their actions they conducted. This will help them keep their goal in front of them and want it and consistently stay focused to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Set up meetings with your team members and use this plan to help guide them and keep them relentlessly focused.

Have each agent turn in their business plans to you and let them know how you plan to hold them accountable to their plans. You can be the most valuable person to just hold them to their goals by asking them every week for a report on their actions they conducted. This will help them keep their goal in front of them and want it and consistently stay focused to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Set up meetings with your team members and use this plan to help guide them and keep them relentlessly focused. Collect everyone’s top 10 take-aways within two days of the event. After your team event, ask everyone to email the entire group with their top 10 takeaways that they gained from the event and what strategies are they going to implement and execute on.

Want to help your team double or triple their production and income? Download Johnson’s Exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to get your agents closing more leads into listings, sales and ultimately income. This system can double their production, fast! Go to www.goldminepipeline.com for my Free eBook and the Worksheet. These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership and development strategies that produce amazing results quickly. For more information about Johnson’s exclusive turnkey, team solutions to scale your team, contact Sherri Johnson at www.sherrijohnson.com/onetoone for coaching plans.

Visit https://sherrijohnson.com/ for more information.