VITALS:

Tierra Antigua Realty

Years in business: 21

Regions Served: All of Southern Arizona

Size: 7 offices, 1,106 agents

2021 Sales Volume: $2.47 billion

2021 Transactions: 8,039

Husband and wife team Matthew and Kimberly Clifton found success in real estate in Southern Arizona. In 2001, the couple decided to open their own firm, Tierra Antigua Realty.

Today, Kimberly serves as designated broker of the firm, and together, they have grown Antigua Realty to more than 1,100 REALTORS® throughout Tucson, Green Valley/Sahuarita, Sierra Vista and Safford.

What led to you wanting to start your own company?

Kimberly Clifton: I love helping people. Initially, we had no intention of even hiring; we were just looking at doing something and having our own brand, and we really enjoyed it. We were spending about $50,000 a year to work somewhere, so for us, it was more about investing that money into our own business and our clients. After eight years of where I was, I wanted to take all the things we had learned and make the culture more in line with who we are.

How would you describe the Southern Arizona market?

Matthew Clifton: Last year, and the two years before that, were our best years ever, and it just continues to grow. The market today has slowed down somewhat, so the amount of sales is down, though not a whole lot. Prices are going up, so in terms of dollar volume, our agents are doing better.

What’s the key to keeping your agents happy?

KC: Always raising the bar and being involved on a local, state and national level. We make sure they have all the tools needed, and we are big on education. There are so many brokerages that people could work for, so we have a high standard in our culture; it’s all about the client first. We have multiple offices and agents have access to every office.

How do you provide the best training?

MC: During the pandemic, all of our classes went virtual on Zoom. Four or five times a week we offer free classes our agents. By going virtual, we now have all these classes recorded and available online, and we’ve seen a 300% increase in class participation since we went virtual. We also offer designations to master series classes to elevate their business.

How do you know when it’s time to bring in new technology?

KC: There’s always going to be something new; you buy something and it’s outdated almost the minute you implement it. But we make sure that what we add is of value to our agents and our consumers. There has to be substantial benefits for everyone involved for us to add something new.

What is your agent onboarding process?

KC: When we hire an agent, we sit down with them and show them all the tools we have, talk through the responsibilities and how we can help them meet their goals. We even do existing-agent onboarding because when you work somewhere for a while, you use the tools you have and don’t realize how progressive things have become. The first agent we ever hired is still with the firm.

What has been the secret to creating a successful partnership?

KC: We have our own lanes. Matt meets with every new agent and we complement each other so well.

MC: I married my best friend, which makes it easier. Anyone I personally sign on, Kim is responsible for by the end of the day, so I want to make sure that it works. I let all of them know that she is by far the true brains in this relationship.