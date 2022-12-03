WHAT: As we head into the new year, agent retention is top of mind for brokers across the country. With so many real estate professionals entering the industry in the last two years, some sources are predicting that nearly 250k may soon walk away. When it comes to agent retention, a strong strategy will be vital for the future of your real estate business.

In this webinar, panelists will share tips and best practices for retaining agents and helping your business grow to new heights in 2023.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

REGISTER NOW

Sponsored by

Speakers

Moderator: Alissa Harper serves as chief sales officer for Inside Real Estate, a leading technology partner to over 400,000 real estate agents, teams and top brands. She has spent over 15 years in the real estate-tech industry successfully scaling the brokerage and enterprise business lines at companies like Market Leader, Trulia, Zillow and Buyside. With four acquisitions under her belt, Harper is passionate about creating win-win partnerships with leading brokerage brands in the space.

Anthony Lamacchia is the broker/owner and CEO of the Lamacchia Companies: Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Development, and REAL Training and Systems Inc. Lamacchia is considered an industry expert, having done hundreds of television appearances on the local news, and many speaking engagements at national industry conferences, including the NAR Annual Conference, Zillow conferences, RISMedia events and more.

Ken Baris, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty in New Jersey, is among the real estate’s most prolific and dynamic leaders. He is a three-time RISMedia Newsmaker for his constant presence, innovation, leadership and influence within the brokerage industry. Baris served on the CRB Board of Directors, was a founding member of the Zillow Advisory Board and the Executive Committee of eLumindata Inc., a data-science company.

Willie Miranda, broker/owner of Miranda Real Estate Group, Inc., has more than 24 years of experience in the real estate industry and 31 years in the insurance industry. Miranda and his team have sold over 10,000 homes worth more than $2 billion dollars in real estate sales. He has worked with and/or coached hundreds of real estate agents across the country, helping them market and promote their real estate services to their clients by implementing systems and processes into their business.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “The Real Competition: Are We Too Worried About the Big, Tech Focused Brokerage Models?” visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, subscribe on YouTube.