This time of year has a strong identity. Community is chief in my mind as the later months roll along, and right there along with it comes teams and the benefits they bring to those who belong to them. Teams increase a sense of belonging, community, and collaboration in real estate.

I’m not just speaking from my own experience. I teamed up with Sisu earlier this year and commissioned a study through The Center for Generational Kinetics on teams in real estate. Among its many explosive findings, CGK’s team study found that 86% of real estate professionals say that belonging to a team makes it easier to have a sense of community, collaboration, and accountability.

Belonging to a team

2022 in real estate might have given you whiplash. The market went from among the most ideal conditions I’ve ever seen to a normalization we haven’t experienced in years. It’s enough to make any real estate professional feel stressed or discouraged. Building or joining an effective team might give you the relief you need to keep your career and even grow through 2023. Community brings a sense of belonging and identity that going it alone doesn’t guarantee. It’s time for teams.

Teams can also bring your performance to new levels. CGK’s study also found that 85% of agents said that belonging to an effective team helped them to keep motivated to consistently improve sales results.

You deserve a community and higher profitability. Go find an effective team or get ready to start your own. ‘Tis the season of teams in real estate—it’s high time you find that spirit and take your career to the next level.

For more insights from our groundbreaking team study, check it out at https://workmansuccess.com/teamstudy.

