Self-promotion and marketing can feel daunting for agents. It can feel like you’re chasing business or playing catch up, rather than empowered and productive. The truth is, there are two ways you can run your business: You can be reactive, or you can be proactive.

Being reactive

When you run your business in a reactive manner, you’ll always be behind. Trying to attract clients by copying other agents, understanding market shifts after homeowners call with questions and concerns, and seeing other agents’ signs in your farm area means that you’re responding after the fact—and that can be defeating.

Being proactive

Being proactive isn’t about looking in the rearview. It’s about doing everything in your power to make sure the people in your sphere and farm know your name and face as well as what you do for a living. This includes things like:

Sending direct-mail marketing campaigns

Setting up automation for your marketing and touchpoints using a CRM

“Wearing” your brand and name badge wherever you go

Digitally farming using Facebook

Door-knocking and phone calls

Let go of the ‘what-ifs’

I think I must tell our coaching members or training attendees at least once a week to not kill off possibilities. A lot of that starts with the “what-if” scenarios. What if the prospect wants someone more experienced? What if another agent already has listings in my farm area? What if I haven’t sold at that price point before? Don’t do that to yourself. If you’re going to ask what-if questions, ask what if this turns out to be amazing? What if I really can accomplish my goals? What if I knock the listing appointment out of the park? It’s amazing what you can do when you ask yourself empowering questions that proactively put your mind to work to find the answers.

Create clear daily objectives

Proactive producers put prospecting and working their plan as a daily action item. They don’t manage by crisis. They plan for success. They actively look for opportunities to connect with buyers and sellers every day. Imagine what would happen to your business if having at least two real estate conversations per day was a top priority. It may seem like a little thing, but it can pay off in a huge way. Try it for 30 days and let me know how it works for you.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times.