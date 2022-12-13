Gary Scott has been in the real estate game for 36 years, beginning his career at his father’s long-time firm located in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I knew very early in life what my journey would be,” says Scott, who wanted to be in the real estate business all his life.

Scott held a leadership position in his family’s business until the company was sold. He then moved on to new opportunities and has spent his career helping other families operate real estate companies.

Today, Scott serves as president of Allen Tate REALTORS® in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a 12-year stint in the same role at Long & Foster Real Estate in Northern Virginia.

It was during his time away from Allen Tate REALTORS® that Scott first encountered Curbio.

“I first utilized Curbio in 2020, and upon arriving at the Allen Tate company in November 2021, we decided that it would be a great idea for us to partner with Curbio and provide it as an offering to our agents and customers,” says Scott.

Central to the partnership was the fact that Curbio fulfilled the need of prepping homes for market with all costs of repairs and renovations deferred for sellers until closing.

“We entered the relationship with Curbio at one of the more robust times in the real estate market,” says Scott. “We believed, and still believe today, that the market we were experiencing wasn’t going to last, and that has proven out. Therefore, we chose Curbio at a time when maybe it wasn’t going to have huge demand because the market didn’t require it, but ultimately, it would be a huge opportunity to put in our agents’ toolbelts.”

Additionally, some of the firm’s competitors were offering a similar solution.

“There are times when you want to be first to market, and other times when you want to watch the market before coming to it,” says Scott, “and we’ve found that this gave us a competitive edge over some, and a competitive balance with others. And, most importantly, we were confident that if our agents and customers used the service, it would be a positive experience.”

It didn’t hurt that Scott had experienced success firsthand with Curbio’s pre-listing updates in his previous job at Long and Foster.

“This was a single-solution for getting some pre-listing work done, investing $50,000 to $75,000, and bringing in a return of $125,000 or $150,000, ultimately being able to monetize the ROI for getting a home ready for sale,” explains Scott. “At the time I arrived, there was no existing partnership with a solution like this, but it was one of the things the firm was looking at.”

Scott also appreciates the fact that the team at Curbio is responsive, transparent and accountable.

“As with anything, nothing is perfect, and if we call Curbio about an imperfection, they will own it, which we love,” says Scott. “If we have any kind of concern, they are very responsive. They are agent-, consumer- and broker-friendly—and they truly understand that their success is based on our success with them.”

And now that the market is stabilizing and homes are going to have to be presented as they were prior to 2020, Scott feels that Curbio will be utilized at a higher level going forward.

Curbio boosts the value of every listing with cost-deferred updates, repairs and remodels. Curbio’s turnkey solution includes full-scale onsite project management, real-time project updates and no credit checks, interest or fees. Sellers pay Curbio at closing for the work completed, and agents gain back valuable time otherwise spent on project management.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com.