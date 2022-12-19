Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced it is supporting Family Support Services’ annual Be an Angel holiday drive. This charity campaign tries to make Christmas special for local children in out-of-home care. Angels buy gifts from a child’s wish list or make a monetary donation so that the children receive Christmas presents they would not otherwise be able to enjoy this time of year.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is among Family Support Services’ top donors supporting the Be an Angel campaign, the company said.

For the second consecutive year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty REALTOR® Kimberly Waterhouse managed the firm’s initiative. With the support of the metro offices team, she collected gifts to make Christmas wishes come true for 40 children in foster care. Waterhouse also secured a generous donation from the Gray Family Foundation that will help fulfill Christmas wishes for more than 200 children served by Family Support Services.

“We are so proud of our Metro team and their support of the Be an Angel initiative to ensure more children can have a gift under the tree this Christmas,” said Kevin Waugaman, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “Our company is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of many local children and families, and we are grateful to be in business with such dedicated, talented and passionate professionals.”

“Family Support Services is extremely grateful to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty for its efforts securing donations for our Be an Angel holiday drive,” said Leigh Ann Luttrell, community engagement manager at Family Support Services of Duval and Nassau Counties. “The gifts will mean the world to those receiving them, and we are so appreciative of the generosity demonstrated to our children in care.”

