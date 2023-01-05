As we kick off a new year, one of the most important things you can do as a real estate professional is reflect back on the year that just ended and take stock of where you fell in relation to the goals you set for yourself. Now is also the time to focus on what you want to accomplish in 2023 (if you haven’t already) and set some goals to work toward. As Olympic swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky says, “I would encourage you to set really high goals. Set goals you think are impossible. But then every day you can work toward them, and anything is possible.”

Taking the “Impossible” Out of Impossible Goals

You might feel that it’s risky to set such lofty goals, but when we break hefty goals into smaller, bite-sized milestones, making measurable progress seems a lot more manageable.

Focus on high-priority activities daily. If you’re a time-blocker, block time in your schedule for activities such as prospecting that will take you closer to your goal every day. If time-blocking doesn’t work for you, which is a topic that has recently come up on our coaching calls, then commit to at least two prospecting calls per day. Consistency is the key to momentum. Work backwards to plot your milestones. What goal do you want to accomplish by Dec. 31, 2023? Start there then decide what milestones you’ll need to hit monthly, then weekly, then daily to accomplish that goal. Then track where you are every month so that you never get too far behind. Work the numbers. Let’s say you want to make $200,000, or maybe do 72 transactions this year. That’s six transactions a month, or 1.5 transactions a week. How many prospecting phone calls do you have to make to get that one listing? Knowing your numbers will help you stay focused and on track. Ask yourself “Who can I help today?” Coming from a place of service takes some of the fear out of prospecting. On our weekly coaching calendars, we have space for agents to write how many families they want to serve that week. It’s a mindset shift. What gets you excited to pick up the phone? Finding someone you can help, or trying to convince someone to let you come over and list? This is the foundation of everything else in your business.

Denis Waitley, a speaker and consultant, once said, “Don’t be a time manager, be a priority manager. Cut your major goals into bite-sized pieces. Each small priority or requirement on the way to your ultimate goal becomes a mini goal in itself.” Breaking your goals down into small daily activities is creating a routine, and that’s how we reach our big goals.

For more information, visit http://www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.