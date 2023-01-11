NAR PULSE—Watch as real estate rookies discover creative pathways to home ownership by following the lead of a REALTOR® in “First-Time Buyer,” streaming now on Hulu and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor! Watch now and share with your agents!

RPR®’s “Best Of” 2022

Your agents can gain a lot of insight from this collection of solid content from RPR (Realtors Property Resource®).

2024 NAR Leadership Academy Application Period

NAR is now accepting applications for the 2024 Leadership Academy Class

This program identifies, inspires, and mentors emerging leaders from the local and state association level, and allows future leaders to define their leadership style along the way. Application deadline is February 7, 2023.

For full details, visit: nar.realtor/leadership-academy.