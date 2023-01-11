Travis Broadwater, a real estate agent and managing brokerage owner in West Virginia and Ohio, and 2023 Wheeling Board of REALTORS® President, is aligning his two successful real estate offices to the RE/MAX brand. The independent office formerly known as Broadwater Properties will transition to RE/MAX Broadwater on February 1, as will approximately 20 agents.

Broadwater, who opened Broadwater Properties in 2010, has been listing and selling homes in the Wheeling market for more than 15 years and has been named a Wheeling Board of REALTORS® Top Producer. Alongside partner and managing owner/loan originator Michael Hough, he recently opened Motto Mortgage Valor to operate in tandem with RE/MAX Broadwater.

RE/MAX Broadwater agents will continue to serve home buyers and sellers throughout Ohio, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock and Wetzel counties in West Virginia and Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson counties in Ohio. Their market specialties include residential and luxury homes as well as commercial properties.

“The decision to align the brokerage with a widely trusted, global leader in real estate will give our agents and clients some major advantages in our market,” says Broadwater. “Along with the superior branding, service, and technology, we also plan to offer the best value proposition for top producing agents and the best training for new agents. And the in-house Motto Mortgage Valor branch will allow us to better serve our clients in the real estate transaction as well as offer financing options not currently available in our market.”

