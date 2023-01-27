When you move from home to home, you will find stuff you don’t need. Some of these items can be donated to charity instead of being thrown away, but taking them to a thrift store isn’t always easy.

However, getting your home ready for sale is worth the effort.

Some organizations will collect your stuff when you want to donate to charity, but who does donation pick-ups?

Many people do not realize that there are donation centers that do pick-ups. We will examine some charities that offer donation pick-up to make giving away your unneeded items as easy as possible.

Donating to charity when selling a house will make your property look more spacious!

The Salvation Army

When thinking about donating to charity, you might think of the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has been around since 1865 and operates in 131 countries. Their thrift stores sell donated items to raise funds.

The Salvation Army will collect your furniture and other items, and you can also use this to get a tax deduction. They will give you a receipt for the things you donate, allowing you to claim a tax deduction.

To help the Salvation Army, you can visit their website to list the items you want to donate and arrange a pickup.

Goodwill

Goodwill has been around since 1902, with more than 3,200 stores in North America. They sell donated items at significant discounts to people in need and operate programs to help people back into work and more.

You can donate many types of items to assist them in helping others. If you want to donate, you can schedule a collection by going to Goodwill’s website.

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has been working since 1976 to provide affordable and decent housing worldwide. Their thrift stores are located across the U.S. to sell the items donated.

They will take furniture, household items, appliances, and building materials to sell or help families build their own homes. Visiting their site lets you know if your items will be accepted and picked up.

AMVETS national service foundation

If you want to help veterans, AMVETS has provided training courses and outreach services since 1948. However, they aren’t operating everywhere, only in 22 states. They offer donation pick-ups and accept items in their donation centers and stores.

They will take furniture, appliances, clothing, electronics, bicycles, bedding, and more. This is the site to choose when you want to help veterans and active duty personnel.

Pickup Please

Helping Vietnam Veterans of America, Pickup Please will collect a wide range of items. They don’t operate all over America, however, so you will need to check their site to see if you can schedule a pickup.

They help veterans from all wars in which the U.S. has been involved, providing medical, finance, and general welfare.

They will be interested if you have clothing, electronics, household items, books, and more. They claim to collect almost anything as long as it is small enough for a single person to lift into the truck.

The Arc

The Arc works with people suffering from developmental problems through over 600 local chapters. They partly use their thrift stores to sell donated items and fund their work.

They are interested in accepting furniture, clothes, books, electronics, and even cars to help kids and adults with mental health issues.

If you want to donate to them, visit The Arc website to schedule a pickup.

Furniture Bank Network

If you have furniture and a few other items, you might be able to have Furniture Bank Network pick up your stuff. They operate in 34 states and will also accept electronics, housewares, and small appliances.

Their proceeds help poor working people, previously homeless individuals, those fleeing domestic violence, and others in need.

To find out if you are in a state where they operate and to arrange a pickup, go to the Furniture Bank website. While not every organization that works with Furniture Bank collects, most do.

PickUpMyDonation.com

This organization isn’t a charity but works with non-profit thrift stores to help them get donations. If your local thrift store doesn’t offer to pick up, choosing PickUpMyDonation.com could help you donate to them.

They will pick up more oversized items that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to donate without a truck. They’ve been helping non-profits since 2012, allowing you to choose which organizations benefit from your donation.

Go to pickupmydonation.com to list the items you want to give away. They do have minimum size requirements. Otherwise, you will be asked to drop off the items at the thrift store.

Final thoughts

Decluttering is an excellent way to prepare your home for sale. By removing unwanted items, you will have fewer items to put into a storage unit.

There is nothing better than killing two birds with one stone by helping others and accomplishing your goals at the same time.

Making your home presentable will be significantly better than selling it as is. Best of luck!