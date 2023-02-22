The contact center for California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for 2022, marking the fifth consecutive year that CRMLS has earned the distinction, the multiple listing service has announced. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

“I’m extremely proud of our customer care department and couldn’t be more impressed with what is now our five-year streak of recognition from the standard setters at BenchmarkPortal,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “Customer satisfaction is vital to our business, and we strive to not only hold a high standard for ourselves but find new ways to improve.”

Contact centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world’s largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal, a release stated.

BenchmarkPortal awards the “Center of Excellence” designation to customer service contact centers that rank in the top 10% of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. Contact centers that demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers earn the award, the MLS explained.

“Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents–as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. “CRMLS contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them.”

