Christie’s International Real Estate U.S. Virgin Islands is expanding. The firm announces that it is opening its first office on the island of St. Croix; located in downtown Christiansted, the location joins the brokerage’s offices in St. Thomas.

Long-time U.S. Virgin Islands real estate agent Jill Cherubin has been tapped to lead the new office, coming over from Coldwell Banker St. Croix Realty, part of the Schmidt family of companies. She will be joined by her former Coldwell teammate, broker Pamela Hunt McFadden. Cherubin said she plans to quickly grow the office to about a dozen agents, the firm stated.

While the owners and agents of Christie’s International Real Estate USVI have been serving the St. Croix market for decades from its home base of St. Thomas, heightened interest from buyers over the past few years prompted the establishment of a bricks-and-mortar location on the island, according to Cherubin.

Recent record-breaking Christie’s International Real Estate USVI sales of two St. Croix properties, The Castle of St. Croix, which sold in March 2022 for $9.5 million, and Pyramid Point, which sold in September 2021 for $6 million, also played into the decision.

“The sales of The Castle and Pyramid Point are indicative of the strong market for luxury in St. Croix,” said Cherubin. “Given the uptick in activity and inquiries that we have seen from buyers, it was important to us to have a streetside presence.”

The brokerage has more than 20 agents in its offices serving the entirety of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is also the first Christie’s International Real Estate brokerage to service the luxury long-term rental market on the islands, the company said.

“Our buyers’ market remains strong,” added Cherubin. “The pandemic fast-tracked many buyers that may have had a five-year dream of property ownership in the Caribbean. Many decided you only live once, and went for it.”

