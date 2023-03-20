Here are some of the most common kitchen counter options and what makes each material unique.

Marble

While marble is an elegant material with unique veining in every slab, it is porous and you must seal it regularly to prevent staining.

Granite

Granite can withstand high temperatures and is known for its durability and vast assortment of color choices.

Quartzite

Quartzite is harder than granite, appears like marble, has rich, beautiful veining, is durable, stain and scratch-resistant, and is almost maintenance-free.

Wood

Butcher block counters are easy to clean and can last long if they are cared for correctly.

Soapstone

If you appreciate a stone with a patina, soapstone is another great choice. It’s a dark gray stone that is smooth to the touch and will darken over time.

Concrete

To create a truly unique kitchen, consider concrete countertops. They are heat and scratch-resistant, but must be sealed regularly to prevent staining.

Quartz

Quartz is available in a wide variety of colors and often mimics the appearance of marble, but as a bonus it’s non-porous and doesn’t require sealing.