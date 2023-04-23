Most real estate agents can agree that there is always room for professional development. A critical piece to that puzzle should be a mentor who can provide vital guidance to help you thrive in market conditions.

An experienced, knowledgeable mentor willing to share their expertise can help you navigate the industry and develop the skills you need to succeed regardless of the conditions or cycle. As the housing market continues to evolve, the importance of finding the right mentor cannot be overstated.

Whether you’re looking to thrive during hard times or branch out into different fields like luxury real estate, here are a few tips to help you find the right mentor for your goals.

Define your goals

Understanding and defining your finish line is vital to figuring out whom to choose as your possible mentor. As you hash out where you’d like to be in the next five to ten years of your career, try and identify the agents or brokers in your firm that are where you’d like to be. As you find possible candidates, make sure that you target those who align with your vision and can help guide you toward achieving those goals.

Mine your network

Get involved with regional organizations and associations or attend conferences where you can get a beat on which agents are thriving in the manner that you would. Connect with possible candidates and make a genuine impression on them in person. Once you’ve got a good feel for them, schedule some time to chat outside of the event where you can make the big pitch.

Set the stage outright

When you first meet with your mentor, make sure that you establish clear expectations and goals for that relationship. Let them know what you want to accomplish and how they align with that vision, and pitch them on having you as a mentee. This can include how often you will meet, what topics you will cover, and what specific goals you hope to achieve.

Be a go-getter

Once you’ve set the stage for your mentor-mentee relationship, ensure you take the initiative to show them you are committed. Be proactive in seeking their guidance and following up on their advice. Show that you value their time and expertise by being respectful, responsive, and open to feedback.

Put in some “credit”

Your relationship with your mentor shouldn’t be a one-way street, nor should it be solely business. As you work with them and take their feedback, make sure that you are seeing if there is any way that you can be of service to them. Offer to help with tasks or share any insights or knowledge you may have accrued in your career thus far. Most importantly, show gratitude by giving them a gift or inviting them to dinner or coffee. Cultivating a relationship based on mutual respect and reciprocity will help ensure a long-lasting and rewarding mentorship.