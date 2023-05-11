Real Estate marketing company Adfenix has adopted the new name “RealForce,” the company has announced. The rebrand was spurred by two acquisitions made in the last 18 months: customer data company Quedro, and media management company Brandkeeper over the last 18 months. Accordingly, RealForce’s services will stretch beyond Adfenix’s niche of social media advertising.

The new Realforce product universe is engineered to provide support to the ‘underappreciated marketing team,’ the company said. Organized, automated, AI-powered and data-backed, Realforce “puts the power in the hands of the marketers” through software.

“We witnessed, first-hand, the challenges faced by agents equipped with marketing tools that took them away from their skill set,” said Realforce co-founder and CEO, André Hegge. “Our goal was to stay focused on delivering the best of breed in advertising, customer data, and brand management, but specifically for real estate marketing teams. As a name, Adfenix could no longer represent what the platform now makes possible. Realforce will enable one real estate marketer to support an entire team of agents, with a concierge marketing service, delivered at scale through software.”

“What the team have created is not only a first-of-its-kind tech stack designed solely for real estate but also, a product universe that plays well with existing software,” added Carl-Fredrik Mandrapa Olsson, Realforce VP Strategy. “The platform fills the gaps in our partners’ existing technology, in a collaborative way, rather than overpowering.

For more information, visit https://www.realforce.com/.