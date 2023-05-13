In today’s competitive and rapidly evolving landscape, building strong client relationships is essential for the long-term success of your real estate business. Creating a client-centric approach to business, developing effective communication strategies and utilizing the right technology will help streamline communication for your agents and clients, resulting in better business for your brokerage.

In this webinar, panelists will share proven strategies and techniques for nurturing client relationships to help move your business forward.

When: Wed., May. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Moderator: Jackie Louh is the chief operating officer of Lamacchia Realty, overseeing all aspects of the entire company, implementing and executing company initiatives, monitoring all existing products, services, technology, training and more. She works with members of the executive and leadership teams to strategize and develop initiatives and ensure the services and the value provided by the company to its REALTORS® and clients alike are second to none.

Jemila Winsley is co-owner and CEO of ERA Legacy Living with her husband, Patrick. She holds leadership positions in the real estate industry at the local, state, and national levels, including the Texas REALTORS® PAC Trustee, Texas Realtors Board of Directors and sits on the Texas REALTORS® Executive Board as a regional vice president. Winsley is a top-producing team leader, a national real estate coach and leads one of Houston’s top-producing teams.

Whitney LaCosta is a second-generation REALTOR® and president, principal and broker of record for Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®, overseeing 19 offices and more than 700 sales associates. She has been active in many professional real estate associations, holds executive offices in the Women’s Council of REALTORS® and serves on the Stony Brook University Real Estate Institute’s Board of Trustees.

Stuart Sim is a 20-year technology veteran with the last 12 years focused on real estate technology. He recently joined Chime Technologies Inc. as head of Industry Development to help build strong real estate relationships and partnerships. He is a regular contributor to real estate industry round table discussions as an advisor with BWG Strategy and has completed over 100 private consults related to the North American real estate market