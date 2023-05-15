People over profit. That’s the guiding principle that fuels Craig Nester, team leader of Strategic Relationships at EXIT Realty, every single day.

“, we care about the human,” says Nester. “We care about all phases of the human and what their potential is. And that’s where we dig in.”

In pursuit of this mission, Nester and his team look to partner with other organizations that support the growth of the individual. It’s out of this desire that EXIT Realty’s partnership with The CE Shop was born.

“I felt that we needed something more than a commodity,” explains Nester. “What made The CE Shop so special was that our company contact, McKenna, upholds the company’s vision and combined our company vision to create something special for the industry.”

Over the past year, The CE Shop has proven that they are much more than a commodity. They are partners. The combination of EXIT Realty’s franchise system and The CE Shop’s adaptability has created a nationwide impact.

“We allow our franchises to open up their own education portal with The CE Shop,” says Nester. “It’s a great opportunity for our franchises to separate themselves from their competitors by offering an in-house, innovative education provider.”

Beyond success in creating unique educational opportunities, The CE Shop’s willingness to take risks has made it easy for EXIT Realty to create custom curriculums that extend beyond the basic requirements.

From courses about social media to podcasts to email templates, The CE Shop is constantly looking for new ways to provide top-of-the-line, up-to-date education.

“Anybody will let us pay them to go to school, right?” asks Nester. “Imagine having a marketing partner and an education partner that are available with 24/7 support on any device.”

In line with putting people first, The CE Shop understands the stress of a busy schedule. As a result, their courses allow flexibility to make education possible and accessible for the individual.

“Now you don’t have to do the education all at once,” says Nester. “You can spend 15 minutes a day working on it in the carpool lane, pick up your kid, then pick it back up the next day. There are so many advantages and conveniences built into our relationship.”

In an ever-changing industry, it’s imperative to find a partner that is on the hunt for what’s next. Fortunately for EXIT Realty, The CE Shop is committed to seeking out new approaches to offer education as a launchpad for growth.

“They’re innovative,” says Nester. “They’re humble. They’re coachable. And they’re motivated. I really have a partner in creating the curriculum for our people.”

As seen by EXIT Realty’s 90% graduation rate and 95%-plus success rate on a customer satisfaction scale of five stars, The CE Shop takes education beyond requirement. With the help of The CE Shop, Nester’s team is able to use their education to refine their craft and take it to the next level.

“It’s education that will teach you how to be effective, separate yourself from the noise and take advantage of today’s technology,” says Nester. “The training should never stop. With The CE Shop, it’s always evolving.”

EXIT Realty’s leadership is dedicated to providing their organization with something that nobody else has. Their partnership with The CE Shop has allowed them to dig in and build their people from the ground up.

“The world needs some fresh news,” says Nester. “It needs some success stories. It needs people working together to create a better overall experience for the industry. And EXIT Realty and The CE Shop are doing that.”

