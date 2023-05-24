Entrepreneur magazine has included JPAR®–Real Estate on its list of Top New and Emerging Franchises, the network has announced. JPAR says this honor recognizes their “commitment to innovation, technology, keeping the agent at the heart of the transaction and delivering unparalleled support.” JPAR®–Real Estate ranked No. 100 out of 500 franchises acknowledged.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s Top New and Emerging Franchises,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO og JPAR® Affiliated Network. “This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the real estate industry through our innovative business model. At JPAR, we are devoted to providing opportunities for diverse leaders to get a seat at the table and achieve their full potential. This recognition further solidifies our position as a market leader and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and driving positive change in our industry.

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to understand best and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or less and assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, financial stability, and brand strength.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com/.