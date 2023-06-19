With stubborn mortgage rates continuing to hover above 6%, and inventory issues also a continuing theme in 2023, landing clients and sales is as challenging as ever. This September, five seasoned and dynamic real estate company leaders will outline the specific steps they’re taking and share strategies for successful growth and increasing marketshare during the panel discussion, Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie In a Shrinking Market, taking place at RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, takes place September 5–7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Happening on the morning of September 6, the panel discussion will dive into the following topics, critical to operating your environment in today’s changing market:

– Utilizing technology to save money while expanding client base

– Only recruiting agents with proven track records

– Turbocharging social media for reaching new potential clients

– Expanding your market area to compete for new listings

– Reaching out more often to previous clients to uncover new leads

– Increasing agent interactions within the company

Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie In a Shrinking Market will feature five high-powered real estate leaders:



Tami Bonnell, Co-Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International

A 35-plus year veteran of the real estate industry, Bonnell joined EXIT Realty in 1999. She was appointed CEO in 2012 and promoted to co-chair on Sept. 3, 2021.

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

With more than four decades in the real estate industry, Casey, her sister Annie, and brother Hoddy lead the fourth-largest real estate company in the United States.

Dan Kruse, CEO, Century 21 Affiliated

Kruse began his career with CENTURY 21 Affiliated in 2000. Since then he has served as team leader, corporate vice president and became president/CEO in 2015.

Liz Nunan, President & CEO, Houlihan Lawrence

With three decades of experience in the industry, Nunan oversees all aspects of Houlihan Lawrence’s residential and commercial operations, and is focused on driving growth.

Todd Sumney, Chief Industry Officer/Chief Marketing Officer, HomeSmart International

When he joined the HomeSmart team as chief marketing officer in 2014, Sumney came to the company with more than 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising and graphic design.

RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

