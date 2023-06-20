Recognizing the immense potential of M&A in propelling business growth, it becomes crucial for real estate professionals to grasp the pivotal role that this strategy can play in expanding their enterprises. By understanding the dynamics of M&A and embracing it within the real estate realm, you can unlock new avenues for business development to help you stay ahead of the competition.



In this webinar, you will get a sneak peek into RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, as panelists share the knowledge and expertise necessary to navigate the M&A landscape to maximize your business’s potential for success.

When: Wed., June 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Panelists:

Co-Moderator: John Featherston is the founder and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 43rd year in business. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies.

Co-Moderator: George Slusser, partner at WAV Group, is a highly accomplished executive, consultant and author. He began his career working in the M&A Advisory Division of Merrill Lynch. Over the next 20 years, Slusser helped a small company called HFS, now known as Anywhere™, grow exponentially through acquisitions. Slusser’s groundbreaking book, “Acquiring Profit,” is often credited with helping to create the foundation of the M&A industry in real estate. He is soon launching the latest version, “Acquiring More Profit.”

Mark McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin Ventures, acquired Pacific Union from GMAC Home Services in 2009. During this time, Pacific Union (PUI) was generating sales volume of $2 billion and ($3.7 million) in EBITDA. Twelve acquisitions later, Compass acquired PUI in 2018 at more than $14 billion in sales volume, 10,000 transactions, 2,200 real estate professionals/employees and $14 million in EBITDA. By the end of Q3 in 2021, the business was on pace for $20 billion in sales volume and $20 million in EBITDA.

Larry Rideout, a 35-year real estate veteran, is the chairman and co-owner of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, with more than three decades of experience in building real estate companies throughout the country. Under his leadership, the company evolved from 475 associates and $3.6 billion in sales volume into a 27-office firm with 450 associates and $4.2 billion in sales volume. Today, the company is the leading independently owned real estate company in the state of Massachusetts.

Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, oversees over 50 offices and more than 2,300 agents across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. Under her leadership, the company has grown into one of the largest and most successful privately held real estate companies in the U.S. with the highest average sales price per agent in the country. Freedman is an active member of the Real Estate Board of New York Board of Governors, and an advocate for social change through her work with several organizations.

Hoby Hanna is a third-generation member of the Hanna real estate family who has held many roles with the company since the beginning of his career in 1994. He currently serves as CEO, leading the largest privately held real estate company in the nation. Managing business and operational efforts throughout the company’s nearly 500 offices across a 13-state footprint, Hanna spearheads efforts to devise, procure and implement the market-differentiating technologies and programs that are crucial to the success of Howard Hanna’s agents.

