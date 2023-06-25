For today’s Thoughts on Leadership, I want to talk about how we commemorated Juneteenth, the federal holiday that occurred on Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth marks the historic day (June 19, 1865) in Galveston, Texas when the last remaining enslaved people in the U.S. received the long-awaited news that the Civil War was over. Under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, they were finally set free.

Today, Juneteenth—called “the longest running African-American holiday,” Freedom Day, Emancipation Day and Liberation Day—is a celebration of African American freedom, achievement and progress, and the resiliency of African American leaders who took on the greatest hardships and ultimately prevailed.

How can the world continue to honor this legacy and encourage further unity? How can we do what must be done, as leaders, as advocates, as human beings and come together to rid any traces of intolerance that seek to divide?

My friend Johnnie Johnson, former All-Pro defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams, president and CEO of World Class Coaches, and author of From Athletics to Engineering: 8 Ways to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, says the first step to a more diverse, inclusive, and accepting world is deciding that you want it to be that way. The change starts with each of us, Johnnie explains.

Juneteenth reminds us of the endurance and bravery of the African American community and the ability we all possess to support it in so many important ways. If you’re looking for exactly how to celebrate and show your support, here are a few helpful resources to get you started:

So, what’s the message? At HomeServices, Monday, June 19th – Juneteenth – is observed as an official company holiday and everyone within our organization is encouraged to take the day to reflect on what Juneteenth means to them. But reflection is not enough. We, as leaders, must also do, achieve, and act. We must seek out the Black-owned businesses in our marketplaces and support them. Participate in local Juneteenth activities. Put in the work necessary to create a more positive, inclusive, and diverse future. Celebrate Black history and Black culture. Visit museums and cultural spaces that are sharing Black stories new and old. Have those difficult conversations about our past, and our future. We must do it on Monday, and we must do it forever. Because as Johnnie Johnson wisely says, change starts with each of us, and that is the beautiful, enduring message Juneteenth brings to us all.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.