Johnnie Morine, a Texas-based real estate expert, team leader, coach and author, has moved his team of 30-plus agents to the RE/MAX brand. Now operating as RE/MAX Empire, the brokerage formerly known as The Morine Group, REALTORS®, will be led by Morine and Nicole Rogers.

“The move to RE/MAX is going to be a huge benefit to both the agents and their clients,” said Morine. “Our agents already have the knowledge and dedication to make it in today’s market; now they have a global brand beside them to grow market share, an extended suite of resources and technology to lean into, and robust educational opportunities to help them master new skills—all of which is also a benefit to their clients.”

Rogers says the culture RE/MAX exhibits will be a bonus: “The culture of a company plays a significant role in creating a supportive and motivating environment for its members. Considering the culture of RE/MAX aligns with the values and goals of The Morine Group REALTORS®, it can contribute to the success and overall satisfaction. When individuals feel supported and motivated, they are more likely to strive for greatness in their work.”

Morine and Rogers have worked together with The Morine Group, REALTORS® since 2017. Morine got his start in real estate in 2013, after decades as a sales agent and entrepreneur, and opened The Morine Group, REALTORS® in 2016.

Rogers started her real estate career with The Morine Group, REALTORS® in 2017 – she quickly earned a Mentor of the Year award. Rogers is currently the team leader of the VIP Empire Realty Group and continues to demonstrate her ability to recruit and build successful collaborations.

“RE/MAX is a success story of its own,” says Morine. “Nicole and I are looking forward to this next chapter of inspiring a new generation of agents on the tried-and-true practices we’ve found, as well as those who came before us.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.