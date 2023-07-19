In today’s rapidly changing market, leaders face the urgent need to adapt and thrive amidst unprecedented challenges and emerging opportunities. From leveraging disruptive technologies to safeguarding profitability, brokerage executives must guide their agents with actionable insights to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition.

In this special webinar, you will get a sneak peek into RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, as panelists share their knowledge and expertise, unveiling critical strategies tailored to the demands of today’s market. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain the edge needed to lead your business to success in an ever-changing market.

WHEN: Today, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

All webinar attendees will receive a special discount to attend September’s event, featuring more than 100 speakers in 25-plus sessions and presentations!

Can’t make it? Register for free replay.

REGISTER NOW

Panelists:

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 43rd year in business. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies, and is known for its renowned networking and educational events, such as the 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

Liz Nunan is a seasoned real estate leader with three decades of experience in the industry. As president and CEO, she oversees all aspects of Houlihan Lawrence’s residential and commercial operations, including 1,450 agents across 32 offices, and is focused on driving growth. She began her career in property management and then joined Fox and Lazo REALTORS® in Philadelphia and Prudential Preferred Properties in D.C./Virginia before moving to New York to lead Houlihan Lawrence’s Global Business Development Team prior to becoming president and CEO in 2020.

Charlie Oppler, CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and 2021 president of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has worked in the real estate industry since 1981. He holds the At Home With Diversity certification, has achieved his C2EX designation and has served on NAR’s board of directors numerous times beginning in 2003. In 2022, Oppler was presented with the first New Jersey Leadership Legacy Award for his outstanding contribution to the real estate industry in both New Jersey and nationally. He is actively involved in his community, supporting various charities and organizations.

Dan Weisman is director of Emerging Technology for the National Association of REALTORS®, with years of knowledge and experience in the real estate development and construction tech space. In his role, he researches technology, strategizes on what this tech may mean in the future, and builds relationships with tech leaders to better understand and drive innovation in the real estate space. He is passionate about improving business performance through the use of technology to create competitive advantages, minimize risk and accelerate growth.