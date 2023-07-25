Social media is an important piece of a real estate professional’s marketing strategy in today’s modern technological era.

While every agent should be leveraging social media in their marketing plan, teams should also be using social media to build their business, name recognition and reputation.

Here’s how to get started using social media to boost your team’s marketing:

Make, and brand, team social accounts

It’s important to have accounts dedicated to your team as a whole. This builds your identity as a team and will help give recognition to your name. Plus, having team accounts is also a great way to remind your team members of their success by sharing their accomplishments.

As for the branding, sit down with your team and brainstorm. What do you want to be known for? What are your strengths, your specialties, etc.? Hone in on these ideas to build your branding and your reputation.

For more information on how to start your branding, check out Social Skills: The Basics of Branding Your Socials.

Get all team members involved

Don’t just rely on one person to be in charge of the team’s social media accounts. Rather, give every team member a piece of the pie, so to speak. Have team members come up with ideas and create posts, have them do a takeover where followers can watch a day in their life and so much more.

This gives everyone a chance to have a creative say in your marketing and use their voice, which will help to boost team morale. Not only this, but followers will get a glimpse into how the team works together and get to know each individual team member.

Build your network and recruit

Social media is a great place to network outside of the sphere of your competition. You can use your team accounts to reach out to other teams that work within your area, maybe even in the same niches/specialties as you, and learn from one another. Not only can this help you improve your sales with advice, but other teams could also teach you about ways to grow in synergy and more.

You can also use your team accounts to connect with agents who may potentially become team members. As you build your brand and reputation on your socials, your team can use the accounts as a testimonial to your business to help recruit prospective agents.

To learn more about social media networking, read Social Skills: How to Start Networking on Social Media.