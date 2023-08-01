Constellation1, a real estate technology and data services company, has announced that it was selected to support the strategic growth of SERHANT. real estate brokerage.

Founded in 2020 in New York City, SERHANT. has quickly become one of the fastest-growing and top-ranking tech-enabled real estate firms nationwide. Under the guidance of its Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Coyne, SERHANT.’s tech-forward approach has helped differentiate the brokerage as it continues to grow and expand into new markets nationwide, the company stated.

Under Coyne’s vision and plan for how technology can assist the leading brokerage’s expansion, SERHANT. evaluated various companies’ offerings and the first company it spoke to referred SERHANT. to Constellation1. Ryan Coyne says, “In terms of value proposition, everything was there, due to Constellation1’s 25+years of MLS data expertise, well-established MLS relationships, and contract and compliance management experience.”

“We’re excited to support SERHANT. in its continued growth,” said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. “It’s impressive to see the dedication to technology and innovation that the SERHANT. team demonstrates. Access to industry-leading, normalized data will further support SERHANT.’s continued expansion, while delivering exceptional service to its agents and customers.”

“We’ve continued to invest in our center of data excellence and data services offerings,” said Rick Herrera, vice president, Research and Development, Data Services at Constellation1. “Partnerships like this one with SERHANT., solidify our investment and dedication to continuing to improve data delivery to the real estate industry.”

To learn more, visit https://constellation1.com/.