New home sales grew 4.4% in July to a rate of 714,000, reversing course from June’s 2.5% drop, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The pace of new home sales also went up, coming in 31.5% higher from a year ago.

“New home sales were solid in July because of an ongoing housing deficit in the U.S. and a lack of resales stemming from many homeowners electing to stay put to preserve their low mortgage rates,” said Alicia Huey, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Alabama. “But builders are still confronting many challenges, including rising mortgage rates, supply chain issues for electrical transformers, a dearth of skilled workers and elevated construction costs.”

New single-family home inventory registered at 437,000 at the end of July, up 4.8% compared to a year ago. This represents a 7.3 months’ supply at the current building pace. Additionally, of the total home inventory, 31% of homes available for sale are newly built.

Regionally, the Northeast and the South were down by 2.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Midwest and West shot up by 47.4% and 21.5%, respectively. Year-over-year, the Northeast, Midwest and South were up by 5%, 1% and 3.5%, respectively, while the South was down 8.1%.

As for home prices, the median sales price of new houses sold was $436,700, down about 9% year-over-year. The average sales price was $513,000.

“Despite this monthly uptick, new home sales will likely weaken in August as higher interest rates price out prospective buyers,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Mortgage rates increased from 6.7% at the start of July to above 7% in August.”

