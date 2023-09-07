When’s the last time you made yourself a priority? When you’re busy assisting clients, bringing in business and closing deals, it’s all too easy for self-care to take a back seat. However, prioritizing self-care is vital for both your personal and professional success and wellness.

As we approach the final quarter of the year, consider incorporating these self-care habits into your routine:

Prioritize your safety

Safety is central to your overall well-being and is critical in your line of work. September is REALTOR® Safety Month, a time when the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) highlights hazards you may encounter on the job and recommends strategies for mitigating risks. Learn more at nar.realtor/safety.

Establish boundaries

Though flexibility and the ability to create your own schedule is often seen as a benefit, it can lead to constant work and burnout. Strive to establish healthy routines and set boundaries between work and personal life.

Schedule time for enjoyment

Whether it’s golf, painting or a walk in the park, setting aside time to engage in activities that bring you joy is essential. These personal pursuits provide valuable stress relief and will help you return to work with a sense of energy and purpose.

Strengthen industry relationships

The importance of relationships in real estate extends far beyond referrals or business opportunities. Connecting with fellow agents and industry professionals creates a valuable support system—a group you can turn to for advice, problem-solving or collaborations. Grab coffee, call or send a direct message on social media to deepen these connections.

Never stop learning

By intentionally investing in your professional development, you can improve your skills, knowledge and capabilities. This proactive approach not only fuels your confidence and job satisfaction, but also primes your business for ongoing success. Attend national and state conferences like NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, and review NAR’s Learning Pathways to determine which specialty aligns with your business goals and interests.

Focus on finances

Finances can be a significant source of stress and uncertainty, so learning how to manage cash flow, save for retirement, create a budget and set financial targets are vital self-care habits. NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides educational resources specifically designed for the unique financial needs of REALTORS®.

Give back to your community

Real estate is about building communities. Search for ways to give back such as getting involved with local Chambers of Commerce and other organizations, volunteering for important causes or even sponsoring community events. These experiences enrich your professional life and contribute to your personal well-being.

Remember, a thriving real estate career starts with a safe, healthy, happy you. Self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s a must.

REALTORS® are members of the National Association of REALTORS®. Jennifer Rzeszewski is the vice president of Member Development and the executive director of the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD), NAR’s home for exceptional education. Learn more about CRD at crd.realtor.