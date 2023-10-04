Century 21 has announced that North Carolina brokerage Folks Properties Inc. has affiliated with its national brand. This is not the first recent expansion by Century 21 in the Tar Heel State, which they describe as a growing market.

The now-affiliated firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Folks Properties. It was founded in 2018 by the current broker/owner, Rhonda Folks, and has since expanded to two locations in Bunn and Louisburg. With the new backing of Century 21, Folks is planning for further expansion, including new locations.

“We’re extremely fortunate to serve the area that many of us have called home for most of our lives,” said Folks. “If we want to continue to better our communities, that starts with the services we provide to old and new residents alike. We all promise to always go above and beyond and help make people’s American Dream into a reality.”

“We strive to always be expanding and improving upon our services to benefit our local clients and communities,” said Folks. “With the CENTURY 21 network behind us, we can achieve the perfect blend of small-town values with the presence of a globally recognized brand. Every person that comes through our doors becomes a member of our family, and now we can confidently provide them with the opportunities we’d want for our own loved ones.”

“Rhonda and the rest of her affiliated sales associates at Folks Properties truly embody the family feel that makes the CENTURY 21 brand who we are,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Lake Royale and the greater triangle area of North Carolina have already been fortunate enough to benefit from Folks’ knowledge and service, and now we look forward to supporting her and her company as they take their presence in-state to the next level.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.