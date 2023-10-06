The world is changing and so is the face of the real estate industry. As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business, it’s essential to adapt and prepare for the next generation of real estate professionals. Enter Generation Z, often referred to as Zoomers. Born from the mid to late 1990s through the early 2010s, these dynamic individuals are poised to reshape the real estate sector in profound ways.

The rise of Zoomers

Generation Z is a force to be reckoned with. Comprising 32% of the global population, Zoomers are the offspring of Generation X, and they bring a fresh perspective to the table. Contrasting sharply with the typical profile of a real estate agent, which NAR describes as a 60-year-old white female, Zoomers are a diverse, digitally savvy, and socially conscious group.

Diversity and inclusivity

Diversity is one of the defining characteristics of Zoomers. Nearly half of them are ethnic minorities, and a significant portion of them are familiar with gender-neutral pronouns. In a world that increasingly values inclusivity and representation, having a more diverse team can be a significant asset in the real estate industry, where clients come from all walks of life.

Digital natives

Zoomers are the first generation to grow up surrounded by the internet and digital technology. They are digital natives, which means they effortlessly adapt to new technologies and communication platforms. In an industry where online presence and marketing are critical, having agents who understand and excel in the digital realm is invaluable.

Social and environmental awareness

Zoomers are known for their social and environmental consciousness. They engage in social activism, championing causes that matter to them. They are driven by a desire to make a positive impact on the world, aligning perfectly with the community-focused nature of real estate. Their desire to contribute to causes and make a difference in their lives can translate into a commitment to helping clients find their dream homes.

Education and ambition

This generation places a strong emphasis on education and personal growth. They value fulfillment and are hungry for opportunities to learn and excel. By offering mentorship programs and a commitment to ongoing education, real estate businesses can tap into this ambition, nurturing a pool of highly skilled agents who are constantly striving for excellence.

Why recruit Zoomers

Tailoring your recruitment efforts to attract this generation of real estate professionals is not just a smart business move; it’s a strategic imperative. By recruiting Zoomers, you infuse your team with fresh energy, innovation, and a deep understanding of the digital landscape. You create a more inclusive and diverse work environment, better suited to serve the increasingly diverse clientele in the real estate market. You harness the power of socially conscious individuals who are eager to make a difference not only in their lives but in the lives of your clients.

Sherri Johnson Coaching offers an executive-level coaching program that helps drive sales, increase revenue, and boost profits with a focus on recruiting, retention, and coaching up your agents. Click here to set up a strategy call to learn more.