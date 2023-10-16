JPAR® has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CubiCasa, a pioneer in floor plan technology. The partnership, one of CubiCasa’s first partnerships with a residential real estate brand, will “execute a vision” to bring a floor plan to every listing.

In a survey by the National Association of REALTORS®, it was revealed that 67% of home buyers consider floor plans “very useful” in their property search, yet this essential feature is often overlooked in listings. Following photos and listing data, a floor plan is the most coveted data asset for consumers.

“We want every interaction with one of our agents and listings to be a quality experience for consumers. This partnership empowers our sales professionals to meet the demands of modern buyers by providing them with the information they need to make some of the largest decisions in their lives,” said Daniel Butbul, VP of operations at JPAR’s Affiliated Network. “Our goal is to have floor plans available on 90% of JPAR listings by the end of 2024.”

Effective immediately, the companies stated agents may now register for a JPAR-sponsored CubiCasa account, accessible through the JPAR® OneStop HUB.

According to CubiCasa, the process is as follows. Their app requires 5-10 minutes to scan the property using almost any mobile device. Agents can then upload the scan on-site or at their convenience. CubiCasa’s advanced AI technology transforms the scan into a professional-grade floor plan, which is delivered within 6-24 hours, available with and without measurements.

“It’s incredibly exciting to work with JPAR® on this project. They share our vision of a better real estate search experience powered by floor plans being attached to every listing, and our technology is the world’s single-easiest and most-scalable solution to creating floor plans,” according to Jeff Allen, president, CubiCasa.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com/ or https://www.cubi.casa/.